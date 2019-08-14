ICYMI: Adorable pic of Nick Jonas FaceTiming with Priyanka Chopra ahead of Atlanta concert

close

Just recently, Nick Jonas gave us some major relationship goals with a picture of himself FaceTiming with Priyanka ahead of the Jonas Brothers' concert in Atlanta. The photo also features his nieces Valentina and Alena (Kevin Jonas' daughters).

Image Courtesy: Instagram/@nickjonas

New Delhi: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are one of the most adorable star couples and every so often, they set the bars so high with they cute Instagram posts for each other.

Just recently, Nick Jonas gave us some major relationship goals with a picture of himself FaceTiming with Priyanka ahead of the Jonas Brothers' concert in Atlanta. The photo also features his nieces Valentina and Alena (Kevin Jonas' daughters).

"I can't believe @jackgorlin actually caught this moment. Just a few minutes before taking the stage tonight in Atlanta tonight FaceTiming my beautiful wife @priyankachopra while getting a good luck rose from my nieces Alena and Valentina. #HappinessBeginsTour," read the caption of his post.

So sweet!

Priyanka, her mother Madhu Chopra and brother Sidharth had accompanied the Jonas Brothers to their first concert of the Happiness Tour in Miami last week. The Jonas family too cheered for them. 

Glimpses from the tour were shared by Priyanka on her Instagram timeline.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 #wivesontour @daniellejonas @sophiet

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on

 

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The #jsisters for life #alenajonas #valentinajonas @sophiet @daniellejonas

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on

The tour will kickstart on August 7 in Miami and will conclude on October 20.

Priyanka and Nick married in December 2018 in Jodhpur after dating for over six months. They got engaged in a roka ceremony in August 2018. 

On the work front, Priyanka will be next seen in 'The Sky Is Pink', also starring Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim and Rohit Saraf. She also has a couple of Hollywood projects lined-up.  

