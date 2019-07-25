ICYMI: American tennis star Alison Riske breaks the internet with Bollywood-style dance moves at her wedding

New Delhi: American tennis star Alison Riske is internet's current favourite, courtesy her Bollywood-style dance moves at her wedding to former player Stephen Amritraj.

Dressed in a white gown, Alison danced like no one's watching to 'Nachde Ne Saare' from the Katrina Kaif and Sidharth Malhotra's film 'Baar Baar Dekho' on her wedding day with sister Sarah. Needless to say, she totally burned the dance floor.

"Officially an Amritraj! I'm the luckiest lady because of Stephen Amritraj! Where all my new Indian followers at? Here's a little Bollywood to try to win over your affection," the bride tweeted, along with the dance video, which went crazy viral.

Sania Mirza too is a fan and so are we and the internet.

"Yay! Congratulations... to you and Stephen Amritraj. Those moves, btw," Sania wrote.

Stephen Amritraj later posted a beautiful picture from their wedding day and wrote, "Best day of my life to marry the woman of my dreams and to be surrounded by family, friends, mentors, colleagues and coaches. Thank you to everyone who has sent messages to us. Grateful beyond words."

The couple married in Pittsburgh, soon after Wimbledon 2019 concluded for her on a good note.

Stephen Amritraj is the son of former Davis Cup player Anand Amritraj.