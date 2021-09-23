हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Amitabh Bachchan

ICYMI: Amitabh Bachchan shares throwback pic of him playing cricket in Kashmir during Mr Natwarlal shoot!

Amitabh Bachchan on Thursday morning posted the black and white picture on Instagram that was taken at shoot location in Kashmir.

ICYMI: Amitabh Bachchan shares throwback pic of him playing cricket in Kashmir during Mr Natwarlal shoot!

Mumbai: Amitabh Bachchan has shared a throwback photograph from behind-the-scenes of his film 'Mr. Natwarlal' that released in 1971. The megastar is seen playing cricket with a bat "too small for him".

Amitabh on Thursday morning posted the black and white picture on Instagram that was taken at shoot location in Kashmir.

Alongside he wrote: "Cricket on location... while the shot is getting ready... Mr Natwarlal shoot in Kashmir ??? I think .. balla zara chota pad gaya (the bat is a little small)."

"Mr. Natwarlal" is an action comedy directed by Rakesh Kumar. It also stars Rekha, Ajit, Kader Khan and Amjad Khan. The highlight of the film was a children's song sung by the cine icon. According to reports, the name of the film and lead character were inspired by a notorious Indian conman, Natwarlal.

The actor currently has "Brahmastra", "Jhund", "MayDay", "Goodbye" and a remake of the Hollywood film "The Intern" coming up, besides an untitled film with Prabhas and Deepika Padukone.

 

