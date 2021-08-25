ICYMI: Ananya Panday's latest photoshoot raises the temperature and how!

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Ananya Panday

ICYMI: Ananya Panday&#039;s latest photoshoot raises the temperature and how!
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: The generation next star Ananya Panday has crossed 20 million followers on Instagram and her latest photoshoot in a vibrant dress is raising the temperatures like never before.

On the work front, Ananya Panday will be seen in filmmaker Shakun Batra's untitled next with Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi and a Pan-India film titled Liger alongside south superstar Vijay Deverkonda.

 

