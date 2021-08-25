ICYMI: Ananya Panday's latest photoshoot raises the temperature and how!

New Delhi: The generation next star Ananya Panday has crossed 20 million followers on Instagram and her latest photoshoot in a vibrant dress is raising the temperatures like never before.

Ananya posted a series of pictures where she can be seen dressed in a multi-coloured midi paired with long earrings and a cute pose as she gave a knowing smile to the camera. Sitting on a chair and posing teasingly, Ananya has our hearts with this one. "Bloom where you’re planted," she wrote in the caption:

On the work front, Ananya Panday will be seen in filmmaker Shakun Batra's untitled next with Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi and a Pan-India film titled Liger alongside south superstar Vijay Deverkonda.