ICYMI: Inside pics from Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput's daughter Misha's birthday party

New Delhi: Actor Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput has given a sneak peek into their little daughter Misha's fourth birthday party. The couple hosted a Peppa Pig-themed bash for Misha and adorned the venue with some DIY decorations.

Describing the birthday party, Mira wrote on Instagram, "It was so much fun, with musical chairs, a treasure hunt of weird Peppa erasers hidden all over in the garden, tug of war. The menu must-have on my list was wafers and fruity along with the good ol’ party favourites that were pizza, noodles, Nutella sandwiches and jelly. It was all sorts of warm, fuzzy, and nostalgic! The kiddie birthday I always wanted to throw: Intimate, full of memories and an after-party mess."

Scroll through these pictures from Misha's colourful birthday party:

Shahid and Mira welcomed Misha in August 2016. The couple also has a son named Zain, who was born in September 2018.

On the work front, Shahid Kapoor, who was last seen in 'Kabir Singh', has 'Jersey' coming up