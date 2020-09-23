ICYMI: Inside pics from Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput's daughter Misha's birthday party

New Delhi: Actor Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput has given a sneak peek into their little daughter Misha's fourth birthday party. The couple hosted a Peppa Pig-themed bash for Misha and adorned the venue with some DIY decorations.
Scroll through these pictures from Misha's colourful birthday party:
Quarantine Birthday My kids’ birthdays are ten days apart and I had this dreamy idea when my son was born, that I’d combine their parties for as long as Khoi bags are interesting, and save myself the stress and planning that goes into kiddie parties. Because really, the unnecessary bar has been set quite high by too many, and some of them can be as tedious as weddings. And when better to economise on stress than during this time. Missy however had another plan in mind and complained to Papa that she wants a birthday of her own and doesn’t want to share her special day.. We caved and melted. For Misha, nothing tops Peppa. But instead of a full blown Peppa Fest, we made it kind of a technicolour carnival with bits of the lovable piggy. The decorations were all made by us and the fam (the DIY ones you get online) while watching some Netflix, as well as some I saved from her first birthday. The backdrop was a hand-me-down from my neice’s Peppa fiesta and cute printables brought the whole theme together from @studio_psd @printsolutionsdesign. It was so much fun, with musical chairs, a treasure hunt of weird Peppa erasers hidden all over in the garden, tug of war (Us vs the kids: no guesses on who won) and the good old Khoi bag. The menu must-have on my list was wafers and fruity along with the good ol’ party favourites that were pizza, noodles, Nutella sandwiches and jelly. It was all sorts of warm, fuzzy, and nostalgic! The kiddie birthday I always wanted to throw: intimate, full of memories and an after party mess
Shahid and Mira welcomed Misha in August 2016. The couple also has a son named Zain, who was born in September 2018.
On the work front, Shahid Kapoor, who was last seen in 'Kabir Singh', has 'Jersey' coming up