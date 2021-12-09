Malaika Arora's bikini blast on her Maldives vacay with boyfriend Arjun Kapoor is too HOT - Watch

New Delhi: Model-actress Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor's amazing vacay at the Maldives seems like a slice from the picture-perfect postcard worthy holiday life. After doting beau shared some photos and videos, Malla dropped a video capturing her beautiful time spent with her loved one.

In the small video, Malaika Arora can be seen gorging on a delicious-looking pizza, donning stunning bikinis and flaunting her tanned beach bod. Take a look here:

Earlier, Arjun Kapoor posted a video on Instagram where the couple are seen doing aqua cycling. He captioned it: When the girlfriend is a tougher task master than your trainer... See @drewnealpt I`m working out even on holiday in the @patinamaldives pool thanks to @malaikaaroraofficial !!!

Malaika runs a yoga studio by the name of Diva Yoga centre and often urges people to either take to yoga or hit the gym to keep the body, mind and soul balanced.

Malaika and actor Arjun Kapoor look adorable together. Their social media PDA often grabs attention.

On the work front, Arjun currently has three films lined up - 'Ek Villain Returns', 'Kuttey' and 'The Lady Killer'. And Malaika is these days seen judging dance reality show - India's Best Dancers with Terence Lewis and Geeta Kapur.