ICYMI: Salman Khan shared the best birthday greeting for Sanjay Dutt

New Delhi: "Happy birthday, baba...," wrote Salman Khan for actor Sanjay Dutt, who turned 60 on Monday. Salman's birthday post for Sanjay Dutt came a bit late, but as they say old is gold.

The throwback picture is decades old and it features the duo on the sets of a film. Though Salman hasn't mentioned the location, however, it appears to be from the sets of 'Saajan' (1991), which starred Madhuri Dixit also.

The picture will surely make you smile and it totally reflects the bond Salman and Sanjay Dutt share. Take a look:

Isn't this the best birthday greeting?

Apart from 'Saajan', Salman and Sanjay Dutt have worked together in films like 'Dus' and 'Chal Mere Bhai'.

Meanwhile, on his birthday, Sanjay Dutt also treated his fans to his first look from Yash's 'KGF: Chapter 2', in which he will stars as the prime antagonist Adheera.

Also, he has 'Sadak 2', 'Panipat', 'Bhuj: Pride Of India', 'Prasthanam', 'Shamsher' and Torbaaz in the line-up.