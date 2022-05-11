ICYMI: Samantha Ruth Prabhu teases her hot mirror selfie in a towel!

New Delhi: Dear Samantha Ruth Prabhu, will you stop looking this insanely hot in anything you pick as OOTD! Well, looks like even her latest mirror selfie in a towel is making fans go cray as viral photo catches attention on social media.

Samantha took to her Instagram stories and teased a picture of hers in which she is seen holding a note pasted on the mirror wearing a white towel, hiding her face. The note, penned by her stylist Neerajaa Kona, reads, ‘Papaa love you! You are amazing, just remember that.’ Sam shared the picture of the note and along with the caption, ‘Awwww I miss you already.. come back, thank you for the cute note.’

On the work front, Samantha Ruth Prabhu will begin shooting with Downton Abbey director Philip John in a project titled Arrangements Of Love. She is reportedly playing a bisexual character, who runs her own detective agency.

Samantha has Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal and Shaakuntalam in her kitty. She is currently busy shooting for her upcoming multilingual movie 'Yashoda', which is touted as the new-age thriller starring Unni Mukundan, and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar. The multi-lingual drama is helmed by directors duo Hari Shankar and Harish.

She is also filming for her upcoming movie with Vijay Deverakonda's 'Khushi' which is directed by Shiva Nirvana.