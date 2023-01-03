ICYMI: Samantha Ruth Prabhu's 'getting back up' reply to troll's comment on 'women rise just to fall' goes viral!

New Delhi: The terrific performer, Samantha Ruth Prabhu is slowly getting back to the work grind amid battling Myositis. She recently replied to many fan tweets on Twitter and gave some amazing responses. However, a user tried to troll her saying 'women rise just to fall' but got a befitting reply from the actress.

Check out Samantha's epic reply to a troll who posted a nasty comment on the Twitter thread of a fan. Sam wrote: Getting back up makes it all the more sweeter my friend. Sometime back Samantha Ruth Prabhu, opened up battling Myositis, an autoimmune condition that is caused by one's own immune system attacking one's muscles. The condition can cause inflammation of various muscles in the body.

Getting back up makes it all the more sweeter my friend . https://t.co/UgdW7GC8EZ — Samantha (@Samanthaprabhu2) January 2, 2023

Some reports lately suggested that she might be taking a break to focus on her health, putting her projects on hold as of now. This led to speculation about the completion of her big Bollywood films. Slamming all such claims, Samantha's spokesperson has clarified that none of her films are on hold.

Samantha’s representative spoke with Indian Express. “Samantha is taking rest at present. She is going to participate in the shooting of the Kushi post-Sankranthi in January. After that, she will continue with her Bollywood project. We had given dates for the Hindi movie from January. But due to unforeseen circumstances, the shootings of the films may be delayed by about six months. So now she will only be able to participate in the shooting of her Hindi film from April or May. According to the earlier plans, the shoot for Samantha’s Bollywood film will start in January, and the dates were also allocated accordingly.”

"It’s not a good thing to make someone wait for a long time since moviemaking involves so much effort. So we have been giving the clarity (to the makers) from the beginning to proceed according to the planned schedules if it is not possible to wait. Samantha has not walked out of any of the accepted projects officially. So far there is no truth in the news reports about her departure from her upcoming projects," he said.

On the work front, Samantha and Vijay Deverakonda will be seen together in a romantic drama titled Kushi. It is being directed by Shiva Nirvana and was earlier titled VD 11. The makers have pushed the release to next year.