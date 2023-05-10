Smriti Irani Gives Epic Marriage Advice With Hilarious Video Of Jethalal And Dayaben From Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah - Watch

New Delhi: Union Minister Smriti Irani's Instagram account has some interesting posts, either taking fans on a nostalgia trip or bringing a smile to their faces. Like her recent one where the actress-turned-politician is doling out some fun marriage advice with a perfect example of TV's most loved on-screen couple - Jethalal and Dayaben from Indian television's longest-running sitcom - Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

SMRITI IRANI'S HILARIOUS POST

Smriti took to Instagram and captioned the two video clippings from the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah show featuring Jethalal And Dayaben engaged in a funny banter. She wrote: Moral of the story — those who have taken pheras please eat badam #dayabhabhi rocks 1 clip courtesy Internet 2 clips courtesy Jetha Lal

Many commented on Smriti Irani's hilarious post.

SMRITI IRANI'S SHOWBIZ CAREER

Smriti Irani won a million hearts as Tulsi Virani in Ekta Kapoor backed Balaji Telefilms' Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. In 2000, Smriti Irani made her début with TV series Aatish and Hum Hain Kal Aaj Aur Kal. She also starred in the Kavita serial on DD Metro. But it was Balaji Telefilms' Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi by Ekta Kapoor which earned her massive stardom. She holds the record of winning five consecutive Indian Television Academy Awards for Best Actress - Popular, and four Indian Telly Awards.

She also participated in the Miss India beauty pageant 25 years back in 1998. She looked stunning in a tangerine sleeveless top and mini skirt while walking the ramp with elan. She was one of the participants who couldn't reach the top 9, along with TV actress Gauri Pradhan Tejwani. In the same year, she featured in the song 'Boliyan' of the album 'Saawan Mein Lag Gayi Aag' with Mika Singh.

She joined the Bharatiya Janata Party in 2003. She became the vice president of the Maharashtra Youth Wing in 2004. Smriti is an MP from the Amethi constituency and won the Lok Sabha elections in 2019 by defeating Congress President Rahul Gandhi.