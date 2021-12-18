ICYMI: Varun Dhawan's FIRST mushy video with Natasha Dalal hits internet, actor kisses wife on 'Teri Bhabhi' song - Watch

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal got married this year on January 24, 2021, with only family and close friends in attendance at Alibaug. The adorable duo ever since has been clicked a couple of times, but like to keep their personal life hush-hush.

However, VD recently somehow convinced wifey Natasha to feature in one of his Reels on Instagram and guess what? The very shy Nats can be seen along with Varun in the video with 'Teri Bhabhi' song Coolie No. 1 playing at the backdrop.

Varun Dhawan wrote in the caption: Teri bhabhi khadi hai. I had to tell natasha IL shoot this with someone else for her to agree to do this. She may never do another reel with me haha but she knows how much I love this song and how happy I am that it’s trending after an entire year so she obliged.

Varun and Natasha's wedding was a private affair but a few renowned faces from Bollywood were spotted. Amongst the B-Town friends, ace fashion designer Manish Malhotra, Karan Johar, director Kunal Kohli etc were clicked at the wedding.

Varun Dhawan and his wife Natasha Dalal recently donated Rs 1 lakh to victims affected by the fire that broke out at Tirap District in Arunachal Pradesh.

On the work front, VD has 'Bhediya' in the pipeline. The Amar Kaushik directorial also features Kriti Sanon, Abhishek Banerjee and Deepak Dobriyal.

'Bhediya' written by National Award-winner Niren Bhatt is slated to be released in cinemas on April 14 next year.