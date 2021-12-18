हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Varun Dhawan

ICYMI: Varun Dhawan's FIRST mushy video with Natasha Dalal hits internet, actor kisses wife on 'Teri Bhabhi' song - Watch

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal's wedding was a private affair but a few renowned faces from Bollywood were spotted. 

ICYMI: Varun Dhawan&#039;s FIRST mushy video with Natasha Dalal hits internet, actor kisses wife on &#039;Teri Bhabhi&#039; song - Watch
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal got married this year on January 24, 2021, with only family and close friends in attendance at Alibaug. The adorable duo ever since has been clicked a couple of times, but like to keep their personal life hush-hush. 

However, VD recently somehow convinced wifey Natasha to feature in one of his Reels on Instagram and guess what? The very shy Nats can be seen along with Varun in the video with 'Teri Bhabhi' song Coolie No. 1 playing at the backdrop. 

Varun Dhawan wrote in the caption: Teri bhabhi khadi hai. I had to tell natasha IL shoot this with someone else for her to agree to do this. She may never do another reel with me haha but she knows how much I love this song and how happy I am that it’s trending after an entire year so she obliged.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by VarunDhawan (@varundvn)

Varun and Natasha's wedding was a private affair but a few renowned faces from Bollywood were spotted. Amongst the B-Town friends, ace fashion designer Manish Malhotra, Karan Johar, director Kunal Kohli etc were clicked at the wedding. 

Varun Dhawan and his wife Natasha Dalal recently donated Rs 1 lakh to victims affected by the fire that broke out at Tirap District in Arunachal Pradesh. 

On the work front, VD has 'Bhediya' in the pipeline. The Amar Kaushik directorial also features Kriti Sanon, Abhishek Banerjee and Deepak Dobriyal. 

'Bhediya' written by National Award-winner Niren Bhatt is slated to be released in cinemas on April 14 next year.

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Varun DhawanNatasha DalalVarun Dhawan videovarun dhawan kissing natashaTrending videoViral video
Next
Story

Akshay Kumar fed garlic to Sara Ali Khan as 'prasad', pranked actress on Atrangi Re sets

Must Watch

PT2M38S

Delhi's AQI is poor, then why schools were opened?