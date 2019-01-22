हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Russell Brand

I'd ruin my life if I cheated on my wife: Russell Brand

Brand, 43, married Gallacher in 2017.

I&#039;d ruin my life if I cheated on my wife: Russell Brand

London: Comedian Russell Brand says he won't ever cheat his wife Laura Gallacher.

In an interview to the Sunday Times, he spoke about his relationship with Gallacher and why he won't ever develop feelings towards other women, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

He said: "She definitely had misgivings. But I feel like our relationship, and the trust in it, she understands how seriously I take it. But nothing good could come from harming her. 

"If I put something in the space between me and her, it would be very detrimental to me. So when I think, 'Oh, that person is attractive,' the next thought is, 'Yes, but if you ever did anything, you realise that would destroy your whole life.' There's that voice in my head now."

Brand, 43, married Gallacher in 2017. They also have two daughters Mabel and Peggy. 

 

Tags:
Russell BrandRussell Brand wifeComedianLaura GallacherRussell Brand comedy
Next
Story

Bob Marley's granddaughter thinking of 'entering political office' in Jamaica

Must Watch

3 terrorists killed in encounter with security forces in J&K's Budgam district