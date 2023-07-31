'If A Biopic Is Made On Me...': Remo D'Souza Recalls What Saroj Khan Once Told Him

New Delhi: Actor and dancer Nora Fatehi and choreographer Remo D'Souza opened up about their interest in working on biopics. Remo recalled working with late choreographer Saroj Khan. They also talked about judging the hip-hop-based reality show, 'Hip-Hop India’ and said that it is different from other reality series.

During an exclusive conversation with ANI, Remo and Nora opened up about their interest in doing biopics. While talking about working on a biopic on Helen, Nora said, “Of course, I would love to do it.” Remo recalled working with Saroj Khan and said, “She once told me that ‘if a biopic is made on me, you will do it’ while we were both working together. Sadly, she is no longer with us, but I vividly recall working with her, and it was an opportunity to observe her working style and learn. It is a huge opportunity for me because she mentioned that I would make a biopic about her.”

While talking about the show, both Nora and Remo said that it is going to be different from other reality series.



Remo explained, “In other shows, we are interested to know about the background of the contestants but on this, we just focus on their talent and not on any stories. So, in other shows, if we focus on their stories and performance, here we keep aside the all stories and just focus on their talent.”

Asked whether they are planning to promote it on ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’, Remo said it may be possible, “you never know,” he replied.

Nora further shared her excitement about her upcoming Telugu film and said, “I am very excited and it is really a big opportunity.”

'Hip-Hop India' streams on Amazon miniTV.