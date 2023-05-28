IIFA 2023: Fans' Reactions On Hrithik Roshan's 'Best Actor' Win Is All Things Love

New Delhi: Hrithik Roshan was welcomed with thunderous applause at Etihad Arena as he took home the award for ‘Best Actor- Male’ for his standout performance in ‘Vikram Vedha’ at the recent IIFA Awards.

Praised for being the best performance of the year and the most-deserving this season, the superstar with his portrayal of ‘Vedha’ proved that when it comes to portraying and reimaging iconic roles be it Vikram Vedha’s Vedha or Agneepath’s Vijay Deenanath Chauhan, no one comes anywhere close to the magic he creates on screen.

Ecstatic with his big IIFA win, Hrithik Roshan’s fans flooded social media platforms expressing their excitement and joy; all praise yet again for his nuanced and impactful performance.

Stepping into the shoes of a gangster, Hrithik Roshan let go of all inhibitions, scrubbed off the polish and got down to the grime of the character unabashedly in ‘Vikram Vedha’. In the past with films like Bang Bang, WAR, Krrish, Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham we’ve seen the superstar nail commercial roles and become everything a commercial potboiler required him to be – but with a film like ‘Vikram Vedha’ we see him sink down to the skin of the character, as raw and real as it gets to deliver a nuanced, layered and impactful performance.

After dominating the box office through the span of his successful career to now making an impact on OTT as Vikram Vedha hit the streaming platform, Hrithik Roshan will next be seen in ‘Fighter’, India’s first aerial action-entertainer. The film marks the superstar’s second collaboration with director Siddharth Anand and his first collaboration with Deepika Padukone, making it one of the most anticipated films of all time.