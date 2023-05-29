IIFA 2023: Proud Son-in-law Anand Ahuja Gives A Shout Out To Anil Kapoor

Age is just a number and this has been time and again proven by veteran actor Anil Kapoor. His hard work, fitness, and dedication towards work are quite inspiring, especially for the young actors in the present time. Adding another feather to his cap, the actor proved his mettle yet again by winning a prestigious golden trophy at the IIFA Awards this year in Abu Dhabi. Making everyone proud, Anil Kapoor bagged the IIFA award for Performance In A Supporting Role – Male, for his impressive show in the 2022 film, Jug Jugg Jeeyo.

While the win has clearly made his fans extremely happy, a proud son-in-law Anand Ahuja was also seen hailing his father-in-law's latest achievement. Taking to his Instagram story, Anand shared the IIFA post dedicated to the actor's win at the awards night.

While Anand Ahuja didn't add any text or message to the post, his gesture was enough to show his pride and happiness for his dearest father-in-law. Apart from him, the actor's daughter Rhea Kapoor also shared the same post on her IG Stories, while lauding his big win.

In the meantime, IIFA while sharing Anil Kapoor's award moment on the stage added an appreciation post and wrote, "Anil Kapoor's immense talent, versatility, and dedication have earned him a prestigious recognition and an IIFA trophy for "Performance In A Supporting Role - Male" following his sensational performance in #JugjuggJeeyo."

The actor before attending the show also spoke to the media and expressed his excitement for the night. "It is a festival of cinema and Abu Dhabi is a great place. We are all very happy to be here for the second time and also thrilled as IIFA has been happening for 22 years now," he told ANI.

On the work front

Last seen in the family comedy-drama film Jug Jugg Jeeyo, Anil Kapoor was also seen in Prime Video's crime thriller television series, The Night Manager.

He will be next seen in Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone starrer Fighter, which is scheduled to release next year. Anil also has Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s upcoming gangster drama film Animal in the pipeline.