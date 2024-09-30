Advertisement
IIFA 2024: Shah Rukh Khan And Vicky Kaushal Burn The Dance Floor With 'Oo Antava' Moves

The excitement for the release of Pushpa 2: The Rule is continuously rising to a fever pitch. With the release of its thrilling teaser and songs, the film has indeed become the most anticipated of the year. Amidst the growing fervor for the sequel, it seems the fever of Pushpa: The Rise is still taking over. This was evident at the IIFA Awards, where Shah Rukh Khan and Vicky Kaushal set the stage on fire with their performance of the song "Oo Antava" from the film.

IIFA 2024: Shah Rukh Khan And Vicky Kaushal Burn The Dance Floor With 'Oo Antava' Moves Pic Courtesy: Instagram

The IIFA Awards witnessed the magic of Pushpa: The Rise as Shah Rukh Khan and Vicky Kaushal danced to the famous "Oo Antava" song. Both superstars were seen doing the signature step from the song, originally performed by Allu Arjun and Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The makers marked the moment and shared it on their social media, writing:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

"Yeh tho asli FIRE hey KING KHAN @iamsrk & @vickykaushal09 set the stage on FIRE"

Pushpa 2: The Rule is slated to release in theaters worldwide on December 6th 2024. Directed by Sukumar and produced by Mythri Movie Makers, it stars Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil in the lead roles. The music of the film is from T Series.

