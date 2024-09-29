IIFA 2024: Shah Rukh Khan Honors Hema Malini With Outstanding Achievement Award

Abu Dhabi: Bollywood's iconic 'Dream Girl,' Hema Malini, was honoured with the Outstanding Achievement in Indian Cinema award at the IIFA Awards 2024 in Abu Dhabi.

Best known for her timeless performances, Hema Malini has etched every role she's played into the hearts of her audience. The award was presented to her by none other than superstar Shah Rukh Khan. The two also shared a sweet hug on stage.

The actor-turned-politician played a major role in launching Shah Rukh Khan's Bollywood career. In 1992, she cast him as the lead in her directorial debut, Dil Aashna Hai. Although Dil Aashna Hai was not his first film to release (as Deewana released earlier that year), it was Hema Malini who gave him his first big break in a leading role.

The official Instagram page of IIFA shared beautiful glimpses of Hema Malini receiving the award from Shah Rukh Khan. Their beautiful bond was on full display, making the moment even more special for fans.

The second day of the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards 2024 was a star-studded affair, held in Abu Dhabi. Bollywood's biggest celebrities graced the event, including icons like Hema Malini, Rekha, superstar Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Vicky Kaushal, Shahid Kapoor, and Kriti Sanon.

One of the major highlights of the night was Shah Rukh Khan, who not only hosted the event but also entertained the audience with his signature charm. Joining him on stage were Vicky Kaushal and Karan Johar, and together, they gave an electrifying performance on Shah Rukh's hit song "Jhoome Jo Pathaan."

The three-day celebration kick-started on September 27 with IIFA Utsavam, an event dedicated to the southern film industries--Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

IIFA 2024 will be concluded on September 29 with the exclusive, invitation-only IIFA Rocks. Artists such as Honey Singh, Shilpa Rao and Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy will perform live for the audience.