Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2799542https://zeenews.india.com/people/iifa-utsavam-2024-samantha-ruth-prabhu-receives-woman-of-the-year-award-2799542.html
NewsLifestylePeople
SAMANTHA RUTH PRABHU

IIFA Utsavam 2024: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Receives 'Woman Of The Year' Award

The event, which took place on Friday, saw the brightest stars from both South Indian and Bollywood cinema under one roof.

|Last Updated: Sep 28, 2024, 09:30 AM IST|Source: ANI
Follow Us

Trending Photos

IIFA Utsavam 2024: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Receives 'Woman Of The Year' Award (Image: Instagram)

Actress Samantha Prabhu was awarded the prestigious 'Woman of the Year in Indian Cinema' at the IIFA Utsavam 2024.

The event, which took place on Friday, saw the brightest stars from both South Indian and Bollywood cinema under one roof.

In a video shared by IIFA Utsavam's official Instagram account, fans can see the joyful moment as Samantha accepts her award from Kaushal, highlighting her success and popularity in the industry.

For the event, Samantha opted for a stunning green shimmery dress setting the fashion bar high.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by IIFA Utsavam (@iifautsavam)

The three-day celebration has kicked off with IIFA Utsavam, an event dedicated to southern film industries- Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

On the second day, stars including Shah Rukh Khan, Vicky Kaushal and Karan Johar will come on stage to entertain the audience with their hosting stint at the IIFA Awards night.

Interestingly, the second day will see Rekha returning to the IIFA stage after a long time. Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor and Vicky will also be adding charm to the gala night with their performances.

IIFA 2024 will be concluded on September 29 with the exclusive, invitation-only IIFA Rocks. Artists such as Honey Singh, Shilpa Rao and Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy will perform live for the audience.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Bihar Students Assaulted in Bengal: A Case of Regional Discrimination
DNA Video
DNA: Gold Prices Hit Record High at ₹75,406 per 10g
DNA Video
DNA: J&K Elections: BJP Intensifies Campaign with Yogi and Shah
DNA Video
DNA: Is Ajmer Sharif a Shiva Temple? Hindu Sena Files Petition
DNA Video
DNA: 'All India Competition' - The Race for Encounters!
DNA Video
DNA: AIMIM Leader Challenges Zee News Over Rally Coverage
DNA Video
DNA: Omar Abdullah Criticizes Rahul Gandhi Amid PoK Refugees Remark
DNA Video
DNA: Waqf Amendment Bill Triggers Controversy, 1.25 Crore Emails Flood JPC
DNA Video
DNA: Record Voting in Kashmir's Soibugh, Once a Militant Stronghold
DNA Video
DNA: CM Yogi Implements ‘Muzaffarnagar Model’ to Tackle Food Jihad