Ileana D'Cruz’s Instagram Surprise: Shares Photo Of Her Special Someone

Actress Ileana D'Cruz, who is expecting a child has finally, shared a glimpse of her partner with the entire world. Ileana took to Instagram to share a few pictures of her beau, sending fans into a frenzy. Since making her pregnancy public, the identity of the father has been a subject of hypothesis, as Ileana decided to stay quiet about it then. Now, a few photographs shared by her on Instagram Stories show the face of her partner clearly. In the Stories, Ileana and her partner are seen enjoying a ‘date night,’ the two of them radiating with happinedd.

Ileana D'Cruz looked totally dazzling in a strappy red dress, while her partner was seen wearing a dark shirt while sporting a beard. Ileana captioned the photo, “Date Night,” and added a heart emoticon.

Ileana D'Cruz keeps her fans posted about her life’s journey with frequent Instagram updates. She also shared the wat she’s felt so far during her pregnancy in a heartfelt post about a month ago.

While sharing the joys of her pregnancy journey, Ileana D'Cruz also spoke of the moments when things felt bleak, tears and guilt consuming her.

Ileana D'Cruz’s caption read, “Being pregnant is such a beautiful beautiful blessing. I didn’t think I’d be fortunate enough to ever experience this so I consider myself so incredibly lucky to be on this journey. I can’t even begin to describe how lovely it is to feel a life growing inside of you. Most days I’m just overwhelmed staring down at my bump going wow - I get to meet you soon.”

She added, “And then there’s some days that are so inexplicably hard. So trying. They’re overwhelming. All consuming. And things just feel hopeless. And there’s tears. Then follows the guilt. And this voice in my head puts me down. I should be thankful, not be crying over something so trivial. I should be stronger. What kind of mother will I be if I’m not strong enough. And I don’t know what kind of mother I will be. I really don’t. All I do know is that I love this little human so darned much already I could explode. And for now - I think that’s enough.

Appreciating her partner’s support, Ileana D'Cruz wrote, “And on the days I forget be kind to myself, this lovely man has been my rock. He’s held me when he feels me starting to crack. And wipes the tears away. And cracks goofy jokes to make me smile. Or just offers a hug when he knows that’s exactly what I need in that moment. And everything doesn’t seem so hard anymore.”

Even though Ileana didn't unveil the name or photo of her partner then, the heartfelt and emotional caption said a lot about the strength of their relationship. All through her pregnancy, Ileana has effectively shared her journey via social media platforms, permitting her fans to get a brief look at this delightful period of her life.

Ileana D'Cruz was last seen in the movie, The Big Bull, co-starring Abhishek Bachchan.