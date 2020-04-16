Ileana D’Cruz sets internet on fire this summer with a throwback pic of her in white bikini

New Delhi: Actress Ileana D'Cruz has set the internet ablaze after she posted a stunning picture of herself in a white bikini. The picture has been taken during one of her holidays in Fiji and Ileana looks just goregous in it. "Throwback to wearing flowers in my super short hair, having perennially bare feet, and no pants. #islandgirl #beachbum #nopantsarethebestpants", she captioned the post. The actress flaunts her washboard abs in the picture and poses sideways for the perfect frame.

Here’s how Ileana is breaking the internet with her bikini pose:

Jaw-dropping, Ileana!

The picture has got crazy viral with over 8 lakh likes. Comments such as "gorgeous" and "so hot" have been posted. The netizens have also dropped fire and heart emoticons on Ileana's post.

On the work front, Ileana was last seen in the 2019's 'Pagalpanti', which also starred John Abraham, Anil Kapoor, Urvashi Rautela, Arshad Warsi, Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda. 'Barfi!', 'Phata Poster Nikla Hero', 'Rustom', 'Happy Ending' and 'Raid' are some of the films on her resume. 'The Big Bull' with Abhishek Bachchan is Ileana's forthcoming film.