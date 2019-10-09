Ileana D' Cruz slips into a bikini, flaunts her perfectly toned body —Pics

New Delhi: The beautiful Ileana D'Cruz might be missing from Bollywood for a while but that does not stop her from making headlines. With over 10.7 million followers on photo and video sharing platform Instagram, Ileana has an army of fans who are always curious to know more about her.

The actress recently took to Instagram and shared a bikini-clad pic of herself. She is seen wearing a white bikini and flaunts her perfectly toned body in the post.

The caption of the post is, “Bikini appreciation post”

Check it out here:

Ileana seems to be in vacay mode as she shared glimpses of her lazy afternoon with a friend. She can be seen chilling by the pool in her Instagram stories, clicking pictures and having a gala time.

Check out the screenshots from Ileana's Instagram story here:

The actress's personal life was in the limelight last month as rumours of her breaking up with beau Andrew Kneebone surfaced. She also shared a few quotes on Instagram which hinted towards the split.

The two had never publicised their relationship but Ileana had often referred to Andrew as her 'husband' in social media posts.