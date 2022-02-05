हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Ileana D’Cruz teases a red hot bikini pic, deletes body-altering apps and embraces her curves!

Ileana D'Cruz had earlier opened up on suffering from Body Dysmorphic Disorder and quite often shares positive thoughts on dealing with body issues.

Ileana D’Cruz teases a red hot bikini pic, deletes body-altering apps and embraces her curves!
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Actress Ileana D'Cruz is proud of her curves and why not! She teased her curvaceous hot bod in a red bikini and many commented on her look. The actress also put up a story recently where she talked about body issues. 

Ileana in her IG story wrote: "So easy to get sucked into apps that get you alter your body so effortlessly to make you look "slimmer," "more toned" etc, etc, etc... Proud of the fact that I have deleted all those apps and chosen this instead. This is me and I am embracing, every curve, all of me."

It's a great move as a mainstream actress embracing her body and shunning the 'beauty standards' set by society can inspire and encourage several others in a positive way. 

Ileana is an avid social media user and updates her fans regularly with fresh posts. Earlier, the actress opened up on suffering from Body Dysmorphic Disorder and quite often shares positive thoughts on dealing with body issues.

Ileana was last seen in Anees Bazmee's 'Pagalpanti' co-starring Anil Kapoor, John Abraham, Ileana D'Cruz, Arshad Warsi, Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda, Urvashi Rautela and Saurabh Shukla.

Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Abhishek Pathak, Krishan Kumar and Kumar Mangat Pathak. 

'Pagalpanti' was released on November 22, 2019. She was recently seen in Abhishek Bachchan starrer 'The Big Bull'. The film was directed by filmmaker Kookie Gulati and produced by Ajay Devgn.

 

