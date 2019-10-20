close

Ileana D'Cruz: Choosing acting career was by accident

Actress Ileana D'Cruz says choosing acting as a career was by accident, adding that she wanted to explore singing as a profession.

Mumbai: Actress Ileana D'Cruz says choosing acting as a career was by accident, adding that she wanted to explore singing as a profession.

The actress opened up about her career decisions in an episode of "The Love Laugh Live Show", aired on Romedy Now.

When host Shibani Dandekar asked her about her journey from modelling to Bollywood, Ileana said: "Choosing acting as a career was by accident."

Asked if not an actor, what would be her second option as a career, Ileana confessed: "If not acting, the plan B would be singing. I would have been a singer."

Having started her career with Telugu film "Devadasu", Ileana also did Tamil movies and forayed into Bollywood with "Barfi!". Her roles in subsequent movies like "Rustom", "Main Tera Hero", "Mubarakan", "Baadshaho" and "Raid" gave her a further push in Hindi cinema.

On being asked on the three co-actors she has loved working with, Ileana said: "I share a very close bond with Nargis Fakhri and we're very good friends. Apart from Nargis, I connected well with Arshad Warsi and Varun Dhawan."

Asked about using Instagram filters and photoshop images, she said: "I don't like to photoshop and filter my images as we have to be true to ourselves and not be a person who we can't recognise after being filtered."

Ileana also revealed that she has never received flowers from the men she has dated.

"I love flowers and the men don't know about it and haven't gifted me any yet. The only time I have got flowers was from my father," she said.

