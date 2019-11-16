close

Ileana D'Cruz

Ileana D'Cruz pairs her flowy dress with not-so-basic footwear—Pics

Ileana D'Cruz was recently spotted in Mumbai and kept her look casual yet stylish in a long, flowy dress. 

Pic Courtesy: Yogen Shah

New Delhi: The beautiful Ileana D'Cruz is in the limelight these days and is currently busy with promotions of her upcoming film 'Pagalpanti'. The gorgeous actress, who was last seen sharing screen space with Ajay Devgn in 'Raid', has been missing from the film scene since more than a year and her fans are excited to watch her in theatres yet again.

Ileana was recently spotted in Mumbai and kept her look casual yet stylish in a long, flowy dress. She had minimalist make-up on her face with curly hair. However, it was the footwear that caught our attention.

The stunner chose a pair of grey shoes with the dress and they looked super comfy yet chic! Who says you can't wear a dress with your favourite pair of shoes?

Check out the pictures here:

(Pic Courtesy: Yogen Shah)

Coming to Ileana's next 'Pagalpanti', the film has an ensemble star cast with Anil Kapoor, John Abraham, Arshad Warsi, Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat among others.

'Pagalpanti' has been helmed by Anees Bazmee and promises to be a laughter riot.

The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Abhishek Pathak, Krishan Kumar and Kumar Mangat Pathak.

It is slated to release on November 22, 2019.

