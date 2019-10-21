Ileana D'Cruz poses in an electric blue bikini top, looks smouldering in new photoshoot

New Delhi: B-Town stunner of an actress, Ileana D'Cruz recently took to her Instagram handle and shared a smouldering picture from a photo shoot. She can be seen posing in an electric blue bikini top with hair all pulled back.

Ileana 's picture has received several comments from fans who are delighted to check out her latest bomb of a photo. Her interesting caption reads: Me looking wistfully out the window whilst listening to sappy romantic songs and imagining myself in cheesy music video...@colstonjulian

The picture has been clicked by ace photographer Colston Julian. The photo has been liked by 421,687 users so far.

Ileana was last seen in 'Raid' and Telugu film 'Amar Akbar Anthony'. She will next be seen in Anees Bazmee's 'Pagalpanti' co-starring Anil Kapoor, John Abraham, Ileana D'Cruz, Arshad Warsi, Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda, Urvashi Rautela and Saurabh Shukla.

The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Abhishek Pathak, Krishan Kumar and Kumar Mangat Pathak. 'Pagalpanti' will hit the screens on November 22, 2019.