Mumbai: Ileana D'Cruz is super excited to embrace motherhood soon. The actor on Sunday morning shared a selfie flaunting her third-trimester glow and new updates with fans on social media.

Taking to Instagram stories, Ileana dropped a selfie wearing a peach tank top and flaunted her no-makeup look. Sharing the picture, she wrote, "Trying to get some work done but this 9th-month fatigue is really kicking in."

It is one of those experiences that is embraced despite being aware of loads of physical pain and numerous upcoming duties as a mother.

On Friday, the 'Barfi' actor took to Insta and posted a new video, flaunting her baby bump. She captioned it, "cooking up quite a bun." She donned a black co-ord and could be seen in a no-make-up look.

Ileana is quite an active social media user and keeps her fans updated about her personal and professional life.

From the very beginning, Ileana was extremely tight-lipped about her personal life. Earlier several reports suggested that Ileana is dating Katrina Kaif's brother Sebastian Laurent Michel.

The duo's relationship rumours surfaced after the two were spotted vacationing with Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif in the Maldives. The couple has not yet made their relationship official.Ileana was earlier in a relationship with photographer Andrew Kneebone for quite a few years.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ileana was last seen in The Big Bull, co-starring Abhishek Bachchan. Filmmaker Kookie Gulati directed the film and Ajay Devgn produced it. She will be next seen in 'Unfair And Lovely' with Randeep Hooda.