Ileana D'Cruz

Ileana D'Cruz soaks up 'vitamin sea' in stunning black bikini, sets internet on fire

"Need me some vitamin sea", Ileana D'Cruz wrote, adding some emojis. The actress looks gorgeous in a black bikini as she flaunts her washboard abs. 

Ileana D&#039;Cruz soaks up &#039;vitamin sea&#039; in stunning black bikini, sets internet on fire
Image Courtesy: Instagram/@ileana_official

New Delhi: Actress Ileana D'Cruz has set the internet on fire after she posted a stunning picture of herself soaking up some 'vitamin sea' on Instagram. The picture appears to be taken for a photoshoot and has been shot by Mumbai-based photographer Colston Julian. Ileana captioned the post as, "Need me some vitamin sea", adding some emojis. The actress looks gorgeous in a black bikini as she flaunts her washboard abs. 

Take a look at the photo here.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Need me some vitamin sea  @colstonjulian 

A post shared by Ileana D'Cruz (@ileana_official) on

What's the word? Stunning, na?

No wonder the picture has got crazy viral on social media. Comments such as "just aqua woman things" and "gorgeous" have been posted. The netizens have mostly dropped fire emoticons on Ileana's post.

On the work front, Ileana was last seen in the 2019's 'Pagalpanti', which also starred John Abraham, Anil Kapoor, Urvashi Rautela, Arshad Warsi, Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda.  'Barfi!', 'Phata Poster Nikla Hero', 'Rustom', 'Happy Ending' and 'Raid' are some of the films on her resume.

'The Big Bull' with Abhishek Bachchan is Ileana's forthcoming film. 

