Ileana D’Cruz

Ileana D'Cruz teases her smouldering bikini beach look, celebrates 14 mn Insta followers!

 Earlier, Ileana D'Cruz opened up on suffering from Body Dysmorphic Disorder and quite often shares positive thoughts on dealing with body issues.

Ileana D'Cruz teases her smouldering bikini beach look, celebrates 14 mn Insta followers!
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Actress Ileana D'Cruz is in a celebratory mood, thanking her whopping 14 million followers on Instagram. The stunner teased her bikini beach look in purple. She looks happy and goofy in the picture shared online. 

Ileana D'Cruz posted in the caption: 14 Million love. Hope this shows how awesome I think you guys are. Her smouldering photo in matching two-piece with an overall shrug got a reaction from actress Nargis Fakhri too. 

Ileana is an avid social media user and updates her fans regularly with fresh posts. Earlier, the actress opened up on suffering from Body Dysmorphic Disorder and quite often shares positive thoughts on dealing with body issues.

The actress een in Anees Bazmee's 'Pagalpanti' co-starring Anil Kapoor, John Abraham, Ileana D'Cruz, Arshad Warsi, Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda, Urvashi Rautela and Saurabh Shukla.

Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Abhishek Pathak, Krishan Kumar and Kumar Mangat Pathak. 

'Pagalpanti' was released on November 22, 2019. She was recently seen in Abhishek Bachchan starrer 'The Big Bull'. The film was directed by filmmaker Kookie Gulati and produced by Ajay Devgn.

 

