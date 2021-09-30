हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Ileana D'Cruz

Ileana D'Cruz's cosy bedroom selfie goes viral!

Not long ago, Ileana D'Cruz wore a white flowy outfit by designer label Deme and shared her photos on Instagram too. 

Ileana D&#039;Cruz&#039;s cosy bedroom selfie goes viral!
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Bollywood stunner Ileana D'Cruz recently took to social media and dropped a jaw-dropping bedroom selfie. She shared a stunning photo with a caption on self-love. 

Ileana D'Cruz wrote in the caption: Self love kinda day reminder to be kind to yourself…also give yourself a hug and thank your body for being a haven and for holding you up through rough times and stressful times…you’re a mean fighting machine and today just sit back and enjoy the wonderful things you and your body can accomplish

Not long ago, the actress wore a white flowy outfit by designer label Deme and shared her photos on Instagram too. She has over 13.1 million followers on Instagram and has got her fans hooked. 

Ileana was last seen in Anees Bazmee's 'Pagalpanti' co-starring Anil Kapoor, John Abraham, Ileana D'Cruz, Arshad Warsi, Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda, Urvashi Rautela and Saurabh Shukla.

Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Abhishek Pathak, Krishan Kumar and Kumar Mangat Pathak. 'Pagalpanti' was released on November 22, 2019. She was recently seen in Abhishek Bachchan starrer 'The Big Bull'. The film was directed by filmmaker Kookie Gulati and produced by Ajay Devgn.

 

