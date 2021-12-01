Ileana D'cruz's red HOT bikini avatar at Maldives gets a thumbs up from fans!

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Ileana D'Cruz recently took to her Instagram handle and dropped a bomb of a photo. She shared a post from her Maldives vacay dressed in a red hot bikini, soaking in some sunlight.

Fans thronged her timeline and gave a huge thumbs up to Ileana's stunning beachy photos in a frill style two-piece. Check out a few comments below:

Not long ago, the actress wore a white flowy outfit by designer label Deme and shared her photos on Instagram too. She has over 13.1 million followers on Instagram and has got her fans hooked.

Earlier, the actress opened up on suffering from Body Dysmorphic Disorder and quite often shares positive thoughts on dealing with body issues.

Ileana was last seen in Anees Bazmee's 'Pagalpanti' co-starring Anil Kapoor, John Abraham, Ileana D'Cruz, Arshad Warsi, Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda, Urvashi Rautela and Saurabh Shukla.

Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Abhishek Pathak, Krishan Kumar and Kumar Mangat Pathak. 'Pagalpanti' was released on November 22, 2019. She was recently seen in Abhishek Bachchan starrer 'The Big Bull'. The film was directed by filmmaker Kookie Gulati and produced by Ajay Devgn.