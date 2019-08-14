I'm a foodie like my on-screen character Tara: Roshni Walia

Mumbai: Teenager actress Roshni Walia will be seen essaying the lead role in the upcoming daily soap "Tara From Satara." The story revolves around Tara, a schoolgirl from the small town of Satara who is passionate about the Bollywood style of dancing but faces resistance from her father who is a Kathak dancer.

"Tara is a happy-go-lucky and fun-loving girl. She speaks her heart and lives her life to the fullest. She does not like to study and is passionate about dance. She is trying to find a purpose in life, even though her father feels she isn't good for anything. In her journey, Tara receives love and support from her best friend and her entire family, except her father," Roshni described her character.

"Tara loves to eat and in real life I am a foodie, too. So, apart from the love for dance, we have the love for food in common," she added.

The 17-year-old actress said preparation for the character involved a lot of dancing. "I have been practising dance a lot and undergoing workshops. Before the shoot started, I went to Satara and interacted with the people there to understand their lifestyle and get a hang of their accent. I had a great time there," said Roshni, adding: "I am happy about the fact that the story centres around dance. In real life, I sometimes lock myself in a room and dance my heart out. Dance is something that relaxes me and makes me happy. My character in the show does the same thing and hence I am enjoying shooting for it."

National Award-winning actor Upendra Limaye as Tara's father makes his Hindi television debut with this show. Kathak dancer Urvashi Pardesi essays Tara's elder sister while actresses Eva Shirali and Amita Khopkar will be seen in the roles of her mother and grandmother respectively.

"I consider myself lucky to have got a chance to work with such great artists like Upendra Limaye, Urvashi Pardesi, Eva Shirali, and others. I share a great bond with Eva ji who plays my mother. I have started admiring Upendra ji for his nature. He is a very experienced actor but is a grounded person and he always helps us. Urvashi has become a friend and we are enjoying our time together. Shazil, who plays my best friend, is a fun-loving person and we are prank partners on the set. We have become best friends off-screen, too," said Roshni.

She has earlier worked in TV shows like "Bharat Ka Veer Putra: Maharana Pratap," and "Yeh Vaada Raha" among others. She has also featured on the big screen in films such as "Firangi," "Machhli Jal Ki Rani Hai" and "My Friend Ganesha 4".

"Tara from Satara" will air on Sony TV from August 19.