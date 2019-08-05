I'm supposed to wear glasses but I never do: Nargis Fakhri

close

Nargis Fakhri

Actress Nargis Fakhri doesn't have sharp eyes, but doesn't like to wear spectacles because she finds them uncomfortable.

Mumbai: Actress Nargis Fakhri doesn't have sharp eyes, but doesn't like to wear spectacles because she finds them uncomfortable.

"I am supposed to wear glasses, but I never do as I don't feel comfortable wearing specs. I can't see distance...," Nargis said. 

She recalls how once she had to struggle because she was without specs. 

"One evening I had a meeting and was driving on an unfamiliar highway. I use my phone as my GPS, so I can see things in advance and up close. I hadn't charged my phone properly, and it ended up dying on the way. I had to rely on my eyes to find the right exit at the right time. Since everything seemed blurry at a distance, I couldn't make out the exit sign in time and missed it, and ended up at a zoo! I remember being a little scared and laughing at myself," added Nargis, who has endorsed Bausch and Lomb iconnect lenses in a campaign. 

Nargis Fakhri
