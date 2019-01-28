I'm sure Kangana will make a mark as director: Ankita Lokhande

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Ankita Lokhande

I&#039;m sure Kangana will make a mark as director: Ankita Lokhande

New Delhi: Actress Ankita Lokhande, who has ventured into Bollywood with "Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi", has heaped praise on Kangana Ranaut's ability as a director and is sure she will also make a mark as a filmmaker.

"Manikarnika...", which released last week, tells the story of Rani Lakshmibai, one of the key leaders in the First War of Indian Independence in 1857. The film is co-directed by Kangana and Radha Krishna Jagarlamudi.

Asked how Kangana was as a director, Ankita told IANS here: "As a director, she was fantastic. It was her debut as a director and she was directing a debutante. So, it was good."

Ankita, who essays the role of Jhalkari Bai in the film, says Kangana is super talented.

"She has been disciplined and very talented at whatever she has done. I wish her all the best for everything she does in her life and I just know one thing...whatever she has done till now, she has made her own mark. I am sure she will make a mark for herself as a director too," she said. 

