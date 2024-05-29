IMDb Announces Top 100 Most Viewed Indian Stars of the Last Decade, Deepika Padukone Bags First Spot - Check FULL List

Mumbai: IMDb today announced the list of the Top 100 Most Viewed Indian Stars of the Last Decade, as determined by the actual page views of the more than 250 million monthly visitors to IMDb worldwide.

And guess who tops the list? It is none other than Deepika Padukone, who made her debut in the Hindi film industry opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Om Shanti Om in 2007. In her almost two-decade-long career in the film industry, she has headlined several blockbusters, including Cocktail, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, and Padmaavat. She made her Hollywood debut in 2017 with xXx: Return of Xander Cage, starring alongside Vin Diesel.

"I’m deeply grateful to be included in a list that captures the sentiment of a global audience. IMDb stands as a beacon of credibility, reflecting the true pulse of people's passion, interests, and preferences. This recognition is truly humbling and inspires me to continue connecting with and reciprocating the love I receive from audiences, both on and off screen, with authenticity and purpose", said Deepika Padukone.

She will next be seen in Kalki 2898 AD (releasing June 27, 2024), and Singham Again will release in theaters later this year.

“For years, entertainment fans have relied on IMDb to stay updated on their favorite stars. This definitive list, powered by our authoritative data, offers insight into the evolution of India's entertainment landscape over the past decade,” said Yaminie Patodia, head of IMDb India.

“As we celebrate the immense fandom of Indian actors across the globe, IMDb will continue to help fans connect more deeply with emerging and established talent, " Patodia added.

Most Viewed Indian Stars of the Last Decade on IMDb

Deepika Padukone

Shah Rukh Khan

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Alia Bhatt

Irrfan Khan

Aamir Khan

Sushant Singh Rajput

Salman Khan

Hrithik Roshan

Akshay Kumar

Katrina Kaif

Amitabh Bachchan

Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Kareena Kapoor

Triptii Dimri

Tamannaah Bhatia

Ranbir Kapoor

Nayanthara

Ranveer Singh

Ajay Devgn

The Top 100 Most Viewed Indian Stars of the Last Decade on IMDb list is based on the IMDb weekly rankings from January 2014 through April 2024.

These rankings are determined by the actual page views of the more than 250 million monthly visitors to IMDb worldwide.

It is noteworthy that the list of 100 stars includes actors from the Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada film industries.

Kamal Haasan, at No. 54, has the longest film career in the list with his debut as a child actor in 1960. At No. 15, Triptii Dimri, who made her debut in 2017, is the newest star on the list. Irrfan Khan (No. 5) and Sushant Singh Rajput (No. 7), both beloved actors, passed away in 2020 and have left behind a legacy of celebrated performances.