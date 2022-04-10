हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Simi Garewal

'Imran Khan may have other failings but': Simi Garewal tweets on Pakistan's PM ouster

Simi Garewal calls Imran Khan an 'idealist' says she knows him for 40 years.

&#039;Imran Khan may have other failings but&#039;: Simi Garewal tweets on Pakistan&#039;s PM ouster

New Delhi: Actor and celebrity talk show host Simi Garewal tweeted her view on Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s ouster as the head of the government after he received a no-confidence vote in the Parliament. Simi had interviewed Imran for her famous talk show ‘A Rendezvous with Simi Garewal' in 2006 and had known former Indian cricketer for 40 years. The veteran actress termed him an ‘idealist’ and stated that politics is no place for honest people.

“#ImranKhanPrimeMinister exit teaches: 1. A joint opposition can dismiss a popular Prime Minister. 2 Politics is no place for idealists. (I've known Imran for 40 yrs & idealism is at his core). He may have other failings -  but corruption is not one of them,” her tweet read.

This is not the first time that Simi has tweeted on Imran. In 2018, when Imran Khan was elected as the Prime Minister of Pakistan, Simi tweeted a secret he shared with her many years ago.

Her tweet read, “#ImranKhan I am deeply ambivalent about the victory. It’s a poisoned chalice! Many years ago @ImranKhanPTI told me that a pir had predicted he will become PM of Pakistan one day - and will be assassinated. Seems Imran wanted it.. despite the cost.. Its sad”.

The tweet garnered a lot of controversy and was later deleted by Simi.

She then posted a tweet congratulating Imran that read, "Congratulations@ImranKhanPTI. You worked tirelessly for this day. And the new harder journey has just begun. Wishing you every success..make those dreams you harboured a reality. You can do it. And be safe".

Meanwhile, the united opposition in Pakistan, that demanded the ouster of Imran Khan for months, got 174 votes defeating Khan's party and making him the first prime minister of Pakistan to get ousted by a no-confidence vote.

Tags:
Simi GarewalImran KhanPakistan PM Imran KhanImran Khan ousterImran Khan no more PM of Pakistan
