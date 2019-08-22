In pics: Ayushmann Khurrana and Tabu celebrate Andhadhun's National Award win

New Delhi: Actors Ayushmann Khurrana, Tabu, director Sriram Raghavan and team 'Andhadhun' on Wednesday celebrated the success party of their film at a hotel in Mumbai, two weeks after it won three National Film Awards.

'Andhadhun' bagged Ayushmann Khurrana the Best Actor National Film Award while the other two categories in which it won the National Award are Best Hindi Film and Best Adapted Screenplay.

For the success party, Tabu, who played a prominent role in the film, was dressed in a green ensemble with black studs. She matched her outfit with a red lip colour and her hair was neatly tied in a bun.

Ayushmann rocked a casual look with a printed black tee, white jacket and matching pants.

Team 'Andhadhun' was all smiles for the cameras as they came out for a photo-op.

Ayushmann's actor brother Aparshakti Khurana also came to celebrate the success of 'Andhadhun', along with actresses Malvika Mohanan and Sayani Gupta.

(Images Courtesy: Yogen Shah)

Sriram Raghavan's 'Andhadhun' tells the story of a pianist (Ayushmann), who pretends to be visually-impaired and how his life takes a sudden leap after he learns about a murder involving Tabu in the case.

Actress Radhika Apte, who is currently in London, also played a crucial role in 'Andhadhun'.

The film has been travelling to international film festival like the Indian Film Festival of Los Angeles and was also screened at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne.