In pics: Kartik Aaryan cheers for Sara Ali Khan with her brother Ibrahim as she makes ramp walk debut

New Delhi: Kartik Aaryan was seated in the front row with Ibrahim Ali Khan and the duo cheered for Sara Ali Khan as she made her ramp walk debut at the FDCI India Couture Week (ICW) 2019 on Friday in New Delhi.

Kartik, looking dapper in black, happily rooted for Sara. She was the showstopper for designers Falguni and Shane.

The 'Simba' actress made the spotlight follow her in a beautiful ivory-coloured trailing lehenga with a buckle, heavily embroidered with resham threads and embellished with sequins and a matching full-sleeve blouse. She festooned her look with glossy makeup and beachy waves for hair.

(Images Courtesy: Yogen Shah)

Needless to say, Sara's maiden ramp show was a superhit!

And, here's a picture of Kartik and Ibrahim at the couture week.

Kartika and Sara, rumoured to be dating each other, often find a spot on the list of trends. It all started when Sara, on 'Koffee With Karan' confessed that she wants to date Kartik and later, the 'Luka Chuppi' actor responded by saying that he wouldn't mind going out on a coffee date.

Months later, Imtiaz Ali signed them up for his film 'Aaj Kal'.

Before flying to Delhi, Sara and Kartik were in Lucknow, where a picture of them holding each other's hands went crazy viral.

Kartik also shielded Sara from a sea of fans gathered outside a restaurant to catch a glimpse of the actors.

So cute!

Kartik was shooting for 'Pati Patni Aur Woh' Lucknow with Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday.

Sara and Kartik's 'Aaj Kal' is scheduled to release on Valentine's Day 2020.

(With IANS inputs)