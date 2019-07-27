In pics: Kartik Aaryan cheers for Sara Ali Khan with her brother Ibrahim as she makes ramp walk debut

New Delhi: Kartik Aaryan was seated in the front row with Ibrahim Ali Khan and the duo cheered for Sara Ali Khan as she made her ramp walk debut at the FDCI India Couture Week (ICW) 2019 on Friday in New Delhi.
Kartik, looking dapper in black, happily rooted for Sara. She was the showstopper for designers Falguni and Shane.
The 'Simba' actress made the spotlight follow her in a beautiful ivory-coloured trailing lehenga with a buckle, heavily embroidered with resham threads and embellished with sequins and a matching full-sleeve blouse. She festooned her look with glossy makeup and beachy waves for hair.
\
(Images Courtesy: Yogen Shah)
Needless to say, Sara's maiden ramp show was a superhit!
And, here's a picture of Kartik and Ibrahim at the couture week.
Kartika and Sara, rumoured to be dating each other, often find a spot on the list of trends. It all started when Sara, on 'Koffee With Karan' confessed that she wants to date Kartik and later, the 'Luka Chuppi' actor responded by saying that he wouldn't mind going out on a coffee date.
Months later, Imtiaz Ali signed them up for his film 'Aaj Kal'.
It's a WRAP!! 66 days & a million memories Thank you @imtiazaliofficial for making my dream come true I truly appreciate your warmth, patience and consideration with me every single day. Being on your set has been a privilege that I will always cherish and already miss Thank you @kartikaaryan for instantly making me comfortable with you, for selflessly giving and for consistently looking out for me. From coffee's about you to chai's with you, I wish we could do it all over again I'm going to miss you more than you know and more than I can admit Imtiaz Ali's next with @kartikaaryan and @randeephooda. Releasing on 14th Feb 2020.
When Veera says "...Par yeh raasta, yeh bahut accha hai. Mein chahti hoon ki yeh raasta kabhi khatam na ho" This is what shooting with @imtiazaliofficial feels like. 66 days were wayyy too less. It's a wrap A film i never wanted to end Thank you to my dream director .. And couldn't have asked for a better saathi in this journey than Princess @saraalikhan95 Want to work with you again and again and again Imtiaz Ali's next with @saraalikhan95 and @RandeepHooda Releasing on 14th Feb 2020.
Before flying to Delhi, Sara and Kartik were in Lucknow, where a picture of them holding each other's hands went crazy viral.
Kartik also shielded Sara from a sea of fans gathered outside a restaurant to catch a glimpse of the actors.
So cute!
Kartik was shooting for 'Pati Patni Aur Woh' Lucknow with Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday.
Sara and Kartik's 'Aaj Kal' is scheduled to release on Valentine's Day 2020.
(With IANS inputs)