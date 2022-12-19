IN PICS: Sargam Koushal’s stunning bikini looks, Times Mrs World raised temperatures on the internet

New Delhi: Sargam Koushal has made the nation proud as she was named Mrs World 2022, among contestants from 63 countries in Las Vegas. With this feat, Sargam brought the crown home after 21 years. The Mrs India pageant announced the winner on its official Instagram page on Sunday.

Apart from being the beauty queen that she is, Sargam keeps sharing glimpses of her stunning outfits and bikini-clad looks on her Instagram.

Oozes oomph in Orange monokini

Sargam Koushal oozes oomph is this orange monokini in which she can be seen wearing India's sash. The diva captioned the post as, “Claim your power” along with a yellow-heart emoji.

Looks elegant in Black monokini

Sargam looked like an elegant beauty in this black monokini. “Elegance that never fades!,” she captioned the post.

Blue bikini for beach

Sargam looked extremely hot in this blue bikini which looked like a perfect outfit for beach. “Now my life is sweet like cinnamon Like a freakin’ dream I’m living in…,” she captioned the photo.

White thigh-high slit skirt

Sargam looked like an absolute beauty in this video in white thigh-high slit skirt. Penning a lengthy caption, she wrote, “There’s a lot to be thankful for this year. To name a few, my supporting family, my loving friends, my beautiful husband, a life that I always imagined, freedom from many insecurities (if not all), a healthy mind and a healthy body. I’m not one to brag, but can it get any better?”

Sargam Kaushal hails from the state of Jammu and Kashmir and had also won Mrs India World 2022-23 title in June this year, owning to which she got an opportunity to represent the nation at the international level. Before she entered the world of beauty and modelling, Sargam Koushal has also worked as a teacher in Visakhapatnam and holds a postgraduate degree in English Literature.