In pics: Sunny Leone and Daniel Weber's day out with kids

New Delhi: Sunny Leone and her husband Daniel Weber were recently spotted in and about Mumbai with their children and the paparazzi captured the perfect fam-jam moments for us. Sunny and Daniel are parents to three kids - daughter Nisha and twin boys Noah and Asher. The family was reportedly clicked outside the kids' play school.

For the day out, Sunny wore a white tee with a colourful trouser while Daniel was casually dressed. Sunny cradled one of her sons in her arms while the other was attended by his nanny. Daniel and Nisha were pictured together and she waved adorably at the paparazzi.

Check out the pictures here:

(Images Courtesy: Yogen Shah)

Sunny and Daniel adopted Nisha in July 2017 from an orphanage in Maharashtra's Latur when she was 21-months-old. The couple welcomed Noah and Asher via surrogacy in March 2018.

Sunny entered the Hindi entertainment industry with the reality show 'Bigg Boss 5'. Later, she debuted as an actress in 'Jism 2' (2012). 'Jackpot', 'Ragini MMS 2', 'Ek Paheli Leela', 'Kuch Kuch Locha Hai' and 'Mastizaade' are some of the films on her resume. She has also appeared in several dance sequences.

Sunny has also hosted some reality shows, including 'Splitsvilla' and 'Haunted Weekends'.