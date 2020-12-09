हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Saif Ali Khan

In viral video, Shaktiman Mukesh Khanna slams Saif Ali Khan over Adipurush 'Ravana' comment, says 'sorry not acceptable' - Watch

Mukesh Khanna took to Instagram and released a fresh video where he is seen talking about Saif Ali Khan's controversy and why he feels a simple 'sorry' is not enough.

In viral video, Shaktiman Mukesh Khanna slams Saif Ali Khan over Adipurush &#039;Ravana&#039; comment, says &#039;sorry not acceptable&#039; - Watch
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Actor Saif Ali Khan recently courted controversy over one of his interviews where he talked about his upcoming period drama 'Adipurush'. He issued an apology later for his statement on the depiction of Ravana and justifying abduction of Sita. But looks like Shaktiman actor Mukesh Khanna is in no mood to listen.

Mukesh Khanna took to Instagram and released a fresh video where he is seen talking about Saif Ali Khan's controversy and why he feels a simple 'sorry' is not enough. The senior actor wrote: सैफ़- रावण कांड

अभी भी जाने अनजाने में फ़िल्मकार फ़िल्मों के तूनीर से हमारे सनातन धर्म और उनके धार्मिक किरदारों पर बाण चलाने से बाज़ नहीं आ रहे। लक्ष्मी बम फटा नहीं, एक और हमला बोल दिया गया। मशहूर कलाकार सैफ़ अली खान ने एक इंटर्व्यू में एक आपत्तिजनक ख़ुलासा किया। सैफ़ अली खान ने इस इंटर्व्यू में कहा कि “ महा बजट पर बनने वाली “आदि पुरुष” फ़िल्म में लंकेश रावण का किरदार निभाना उनके लिए बड़ा दिलचस्प रहेगा। उसमें रावण को बुरा नहीं बल्कि मानवीय और एंटर्टेनिंग दिखाया गया है।उसे हम दयालु बना देंगे।उसमें सीता हरण को न्यायोचित बताया जाएगा। पता नहीं सैफ़ को ऐसा क्यों लग रहा है कि ये इतना आसान है।लंकेश कोई गेंद नहीं जिसे आप जैसा चाहें बल्ला घुमा के मार दें। इसे मैं उनकी नादानी कहूँ या मूर्खता ! उन्हें नहीं पता कि वो देश के करोड़ों भारतीयों की आस्था से खेल रहे हैं।या फिर ये कि उन्हें पता है फिर भी जानबूझकर बोल रहे हैं। या फिर इसे मैं उन अपने आप को बुद्धिजीवी कहंने वाले डिरेक्टर प्रडूसर का दुस्साहस कहूँ जो अब भी ऐसी फ़िल्म्ज़ बनाने की जुर्रत रखते हैं।

Watch his video here: 

Mukesh Khanna wrote that Saif Ali Khan should be have been careful about what he is saying. He should have thought before speaking. He said: "Now the breaking news is that Saif has written an apology for his statement. Wow! The Englishman (Britishers, in this context) have made a beautiful word, ‘sorry’. Shoot an arrow, throw a bomb, punch someone and then say sorry. But it is not acceptable to us. Why did you not think before speaking?"

Earlier, Mukesh Khanna had blasted Kapil Sharma alleging that his show is vulgar. 'Adipurush' stars Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan in lead roles. 

 

Tags:
Saif Ali KhanAdipurushMukesh KhannaRavanaSitaRamRaavan
