हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Shweta Tiwari

In viral video, Shweta Tiwari's estranged husband Abhinav Kohli claims she didn't let him meet their son Reyansh

Abhinav Kohli has accused Shweta Tiwari of keeping Reyansh away from him.

In viral video, Shweta Tiwari&#039;s estranged husband Abhinav Kohli claims she didn&#039;t let him meet their son Reyansh
Image Courtesy: Instagram/@abhinav.kohli024

New Delhi: TV actor Abhinav Kohli, who is Shweta Tiwari's estranged husband, has posted a series of videos on his unverified Instagram account, alleging that she didn't let him meet their son Reyansh. 

In one of the videos, Shweta can be seen telling a man, presumably Abhinav, to stay outside her house. To which, he replies, by saying, this is a "matrimonial house". "Mere ghar ke andar nahi," she says in the video, after which he says "dhakka nahi maaro".

"My goodness was misused. First kept me away from my child from May to September then gave him when he had corona and when he did not want to come I asked you to come and convince him and what did you do with me you ran away with him. Yesterday, I found you after so much difficulty and you did not let me see him even for a second. How much will you do wrong to me I also want to see your limit," Abhinav captioned his video.

Watch it here:

Here are the other videos he shared:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Ussi din Same Day

A post shared by Abhinav Kohli (@abhinav.kohli024) on

Earlier, too, Abhinav Kohli accused Shweta of keeping Reyansh away from him.

In 2019, Shweta Tiwari had filed a complaint against Abhinav Kohli accusing him of domestic violence. The duo got married in 2013. Reyansh is their only son. 

Live TV

Before Abhinav, Shweta was married to actor Raja Chaudhary with whom she suffered a troubled relationship. They got divorced in 2007. With Raja, Shweta has a daughter named Palak.

Tags:
Shweta TiwariAbhinav Kohlishweta tiwari son reyanshshweta tiwari abhinav kohli
Next
Story

Johnny Depp to get full salary despite ouster from 'Fantastic Beasts' franchise - Here's how
  • 85,91,730Confirmed
  • 1,27,059Deaths

Full coverage

  • 5,09,13,451Confirmed
  • 12,63,089Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT11M49S

Bihar Results 2020: RJD still confident of victory, NDA continues to lead