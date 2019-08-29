Inaaya crazy about lipstick; copies everything I do: Soha Ali Khan

Mumbai: Actress Soha Ali Khan has said her daughter Inaaya is crazy about lipstick. She added that her daughter tries to imitate whatever she is doing when it comes to fashion.

"Inaaya is at an age where she does everything that I do. Today, I was taking a picture while leaving home and she, too, struck a pose like me! She is crazy for lipstick. Of course, I haven't given her lipsticks but I gave her lip balms instead," said Soha.

"Inaaya knows what mascara is, and she knows what eyeliner is. She doesn't use it but it's a challenge keeping her away from these things. It's also exciting to see her do things because she is really sweet. She copies everything I do so, and I have to be careful and responsible," said Soha, while interacting with the media at the launch of jewellery designer Aditi Amin's new collection, titled Uncut, on Wednesday in Mumbai.

Kunal Kemmu and Soha Ali Khan's daughter Inaaya Naumi Keemu is immensely popular on internet because of her cute look and antics. Soha and Kunal also regularly post sweet images of their daughter on Instagram.

Inaaya's second birthday is around the corner on September 29. Asked is they would have a celebration, Soha replied: "We celebrated her first birthday. I think Inaaya isn't bothered about what we do. I think now we should celebrate her birthdays when she completes her fifth, 11th and 25th year of age. I am sure I won't even be invited for her 25th birthday! She will be like ‘Hi… see you later'. This time probably we will not celebrate her birthday on a big scale but there will be small family get-together at home."

Soha Ali Khan was last seen onscreen in Tigmanshu Dhulia's "Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster 3", which released in 2018.