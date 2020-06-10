Inaaya Naumi Kemmu practising yoga with daddy Kunal Kemmu is the cutest thing on internet today! Watch

New Delhi: Actress Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu's adorable daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu is slowly picking us stuff from her fitness enthusiast parents. Kunal shared a video recently on social media where he is teaching the little angel soe yoga to start.

And the way Inaaya is learning it ahead of the World Yoga Day (June 21), we are sure she will master it in a few classes! Watch the cutest possible video on the internet today:

Inaaya seems like a quick learner. In fact, on Bhai Dooj last year, Kunal had shared a video of Inaaya reciting the Gayatri Mantra and the video went viral.

Soha and Kunal are fitness freaks and take good care of their workout regime. We have seen the couple posting several videos and pictures of doing yoga and meditation, encouraging others to take it up for a holistic living.

The couple got engaged in July 2014 in Paris and tied the knot in Mumbai on January 25, 2015, after dating for a while.

Soha Ali Khan and Kunal's little munchkin was born on September 29, 2017. The baby girl was born on the auspicious 9th day of Navratri, the reason why her name is Inaaya Naumi Kemmu (Naumi comes from Navmi).