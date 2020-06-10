हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Inaaya Naumi Kemmu

Inaaya Naumi Kemmu practising yoga with daddy Kunal Kemmu is the cutest thing on internet today! Watch

Inaaya Naumi Kemmu seems like a quick learner. In fact, on Bhai Dooj last year, Kunal had shared a video of Inaaya reciting the Gayatri Mantra and the video went viral. 

Inaaya Naumi Kemmu practising yoga with daddy Kunal Kemmu is the cutest thing on internet today! Watch
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Actress Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu's adorable daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu is slowly picking us stuff from her fitness enthusiast parents. Kunal shared a video recently on social media where he is teaching the little angel soe yoga to start. 

And the way Inaaya is learning it ahead of the World Yoga Day (June 21), we are sure she will master it in a few classes! Watch the cutest possible video on the internet today:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Preparing for world yoga day  P.s: both of us were having a bad hair day

A post shared by Kunal Kemmu (@khemster2) on

Inaaya seems like a quick learner. In fact, on Bhai Dooj last year, Kunal had shared a video of Inaaya reciting the Gayatri Mantra and the video went viral. 

Soha and Kunal are fitness freaks and take good care of their workout regime. We have seen the couple posting several videos and pictures of doing yoga and meditation, encouraging others to take it up for a holistic living. 

The couple got engaged in July 2014 in Paris and tied the knot in Mumbai on January 25, 2015, after dating for a while.

Soha Ali Khan and Kunal's little munchkin was born on September 29, 2017. The baby girl was born on the auspicious 9th day of Navratri, the reason why her name is Inaaya Naumi Kemmu (Naumi comes from Navmi).

 

Tags:
Inaaya Naumi KemmuKunal KemmuInaayaWorld Yoga DayViral videoTrending
Next
Story

Ananya Panday’s cousin Alanna Panday, slut-shamed for pic in bikini, hits out at trolls
  • 2,76,583Confirmed
  • 7,745Deaths

Full coverage

  • 71,55,952Confirmed
  • 4,07,302Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT3M48S

Top Headlines : Watch top news stories of the day