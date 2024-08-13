Independence Day Fashion: Add A Dash Of Patriotism To Your Wardrobe With These Stylish Ideas

New Delhi: Patriotism is in the air, as the nation is about to celebrate its 78th Independence Day. Preparations have been going on in full swing across the country. People mark I-Day in special ways, some even try to evoke Patriotism via sartorial choice. So, if you are also trying to amp up your fashion game, then look at these outfit options.

1. Saree with a modern twist

Opt for a lightweight cotton saree in a saffron, white, or green. Style it with a statement blouse and minimal accessories to keep the look modern yet patriotic.

2. Tricolour blazer

If you are working on this day and you want to incorporate the tricolour into your formal office wear then you can opt for a blazer in one of the patriotic colors and pair it with a neutral skirt or trousers to balance the look.

3. Traditional Kurta with accessories

If you are planning to wear simple whites and want to make it stand out then ear statement some accessory on your ears and around your neck to effectively pull it off.

4. Indo-western fusion outfit

Put together Indo-Western fusion outfits by combining modern and traditional elements. For the office, you can wear a long skirt or formal trousers with a tricolour tunic.

5. Amp your outfit with tricolour scarves and dupattas

Scarves and dupattas are versatile accessories that can easily incorporate the tricolour theme.

6. Tricolour dresses

You can also go for dresses with a single colour. Such sophistication and vibrancy you will get in just one colour.

7. Co-ord sets

You can wear an orange, white or green pantsuit or three-piece co-ord sets with utmost grace and style. And compliment the look with chic accessories, including an oversized pearl choker necklace and matching rings or bracelets.