India mourns Basu Chatterjee: A list of the legendary filmmaker’s awards and honours

New Delhi: Veteran filmmaker Basu Chatterjee, known for his relatable and soulful brand of cinema, with films such as ‘Rajnigandha’ and ‘Chitchor’, died on Thursday due to age-related health ailments. He was 93. His last rites will be performed today evening in Mumbai.

Basu Chatterjee was a pioneer of the seventies movie world. Along with Hrishikesh Mukherjee, he ushered the small-to medium-budget entertainer of the era that highlighted the everyday stories of common people. Apart from as ‘Rajnigandha’ and ‘Chitchor’, he was known for ‘Chhoti Si Baat’, ‘Baton Baton Mein’, ‘Piya Ka Ghar’ and ‘Khatta Meetha’. He also directed many Bengali films, including ‘Hothat Brishti’, ‘Hochcheta Ki’ and ‘Hothat Shei Din’.

For the small screen too, Basu Chatterjee contributed immensely with hit TV serials like ‘Byomkesh Bakshi’ and ‘Rajani’.

Let's a look at the awards and recognition the pioneer filmmaker received over the years:

1972: Filmfare Best Screenplay Award – ‘Sara Akash’

1975: Filmfare Critics Award for Best Movie – ‘Rajnigandha’

1976: Filmfare Best Screenplay Award – ‘Chhoti Si Baat’

1977: Filmfare Best Screenplay Award – ‘Chitchor Nominee’

1978: Filmfare Best Director Award – ‘Swami’

1980: Filmfare Critics Award for Best Movie – ‘Jeena Yahan’

1991: Filmfare Best Screenplay Award – ‘Kamla Ki Maut’

1992: National Film Award for Best Film on Family Welfare – ‘Durga’

2007: IIFA Lifetime Achievement Award

Among Basu Chatterjee`s other best-known films are ‘Chakravyuha’, ‘Priyatama’, ‘Man Pasand’, ‘Hamari Bahu Alka’, ‘Shaukeen’ and ‘Chameli Ki Shaadi’.

‘Gudgudee’ in 1997, starring Anupam Kher and Pratibha Sinha, happens to be his last directed film.

Born in Ajmer, Rajasthan, on January 10, 1927, Basu Chatterjee is survived by two daughters.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the death of veteran filmmaker, saying his works touched people's hearts.

"Sad to hear of the demise of Shri Basu Chatterjee. His works are brilliant and sensitive. It touched people's hearts and represented the simple and complex emotions, as well as struggles of people. Condolences to his family and innumerable fans. Om Shanti," PM Modi wrote on Twitter.

Several Bollywood celebrities also mourned his demise. Megastar Amitabh Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, and Anupam Kher took to social media to social media to pay tributes.

(With IANS inputs)