India’s well-known emcee Angela Rebello opens up on her love for travel and how it became a part of her life

In today’s ever-changing environment, one thing that has become constant is the adaptability to learn new things. To sustain in this dynamic environment, it is important to hone skills from time to time. What better than creating and curating content about different life experiences? Angela Rebello, one of the highly acclaimed emcees of India has aced her skills not just on stage but also on the digital screens. While anchoring and hosting events remain her primary profession, the emcee’s love for travel is unparalleled that gave her an opportunity to explore YouTube and the internet.

Setting her foothold in the entertainment industry for more than a decade, Angela has travelled to more than 50 countries. “Nothing is better than knowing the fact that my profession takes me to different places of the world”, says Angela. Unfortunately due to the pandemic, the emcee has not travelled overseas for her work. However, she has been entertaining the audience through virtual shows, corporate events and other webinars. Calling travel the best therapy, Angela Rebello has been documenting her experience on her YouTube channel that boasts a subscriber-base of more than 35K followers.

The emcee furthermore revealed that life's an adventure and should be enjoyed every moment. One of her best experiences she recollects is bungee jumping in Macau. Considered to be the world’s highest bungee jumping point, the video shared by Angela has clocked more than 13 million views. However, Angela Rebello is not a hardcore YouTuber as she has been pro-actively working into hosting events. “Travel became an important part of my life when I hosted events in different destinations of the world. You know yourself better when you travel to unexplored places, and I believe that is the beauty of exploring different places”, adds Angela.

Among various places in the world, Rebello has explored a majority of countries in Europe. Apart from this, she has already covered countries like New Zealand, Australia, Baku, Egypt, South Africa, the UK and the UAE. Dominating a majority of the Asian countries, the emcee has travelled to Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia and many other nations. Being the adventurous person that she is, Rebello hopes that gets to cover the bucket list of travelling to other nations soon.

When asked if she plans to become a full-time content creator, Angela replied saying that it could be a side hustle but definitely not a full-time profession. “Anchoring has given me immense recognition and I would like to make the best out of it. A lot is yet to be achieved”, stated Angela. The notable anchor has been indulging in adventurous sports. Hiking, trekking to Himalayas and other hilly destinations is what Angela craves for the most in her leisure time.

On the professional front, Angela has hosted more than 1500 shows and events from all over the world. Some of the well-known events hosted by her include Filmfare Awards and Filmfare OTT Awards, Queen’s Baton Relay Commonwealth Games, Asian Athletic Championship and Dada Saheb Phalke Academy Awards. Not only this, Angela has been the winner of Zoom Anchor Hunt and has done shows like Dulha Dulhan Destination with Zee TV. Moreover, in the time of the COVID-19 crisis, Rebello has hosted an array of virtual events. Her motto of entertaining people and spreading smiles has rightly done wonders even through the digital medium.

