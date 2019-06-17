close

World Cup 2019

India vs Pakistan World Cup: B-town celebrities laud boys in blue

Several B-town stars took to social media to wish Team India for its yet another terrific win in the ICC World Cup 2019 on Sunday as it defeated Pakistan by 89 runs.

IANS photo

New Delhi: India defeated Pakistan by 89 runs on Sunday at Manchester in the ongoing ICC Men's Cricket World Cup, and as a result, the Men in Blue maintained their unbeaten record against arch-rivals in the World Cup.

As soon as India registered the victory, congratulatory messages from the film industry started to pour in on Twitter. 

Richa Chadha: 

Riteish Deshmukh: 4.30 AM in America... Makeshift TV to watch the most important match of #WorldCup2019 - #IndVsPak -Let’s Do This INDIAAA!!!!!!!

Anupam Kher:

Asha Bhosle: The writing is on the wall. Team India has outplayed and outsmarted every country they've played so far. My favourite colour is BLUE

Sunny Leone: Anyone in need of a #Sunny day?#SunnyLeone #IndiaVsPakistan #GoAwayRains #CWC19

Vir Das: Congratulations to Team India for being stellar and a force to reckon with Also shout out to Pakistani fans for having a sense of humour

Arjun Rampal: You beauty @ImRo45 love you. What an amazing knock so far. Congrats on a very very special 50. #IndiaVsPakistan

Arjun Rampal: 100 up well played #india 350 plus today!!!! #IndiaVsPakistan

Swara Bhasker: Wow! What year was this?? How nice to see such sportsmanship in the crowd.  #IndiaVsPakistan

Shibani Dandekar: Just a couple of cricket FANATICS @theofficialfanatic #SaifAliKhan get on the gram #bleedblue #indvspak #

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Shibani Dandekar: Aight folks we have taken care of the weather! Game on! #indvspak #saifalikhan @theofficialfanatic

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Out of the four matches, India has now won three and they have a total of seven points. The men in blue have defeated South Africa, Australia and Pakistan while their match against New Zealand got abandoned due to rain.

India will next face Afghanistan on Saturday, June 22. 

