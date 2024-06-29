India Vs South Africa T20 World Cup Finals: Sonu Sood Extends Full Support To Team India; 'World Cup Is Ours’

New Delhi: Actor-philanthropist Sonu Sood recently took to his social media handle to extend his best wishes to Team India ahead of the much-awaited T20 World Cup Final against South Africa. Joining the enthusiasm the actor wrote, ''Congratulations team India in advance, World Cup is ours.''

After consistently supporting the nation on both global and local fronts, Sonu Sood has earned widespread praise for his efforts in providing healthcare, and education, and fostering unity among people. His fans have rightfully hailed him as a hero of the masses.

Meanwhile, On the work front, Sonu Sood is working on his maiden directorial venture ‘Fateh’, which will also share the screen space with Naseeruddin Shah and Jacqueline Fernandez.

About Fateh

Fateh is an upcoming cybercrime thriller with a blend of action, which promises to be at par with Hollywood actioners. The film is slated to hit the theatres soon this year.