Indian Idol 12 winner Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal's WEDDING pic goes viral, fans go berserk - See inside

New Delhi: The Indian Idol 12 couple Pawandeep Rajan and Arunita Kanjilal might have always maintained that they are good friends and nothing more, but their fans continue to pair them together. So much so, that a fan-made photoshopped picture of Arudeep (as they are fondly called) is going viral on the internet.

In the edited photo, Pawandeep and Arunita can be seen as a bride and groom, giving major wedding vibes. The viral wedding picture of Arudeep sent netizens into a tizzy. Take a look here:

It was shared by many fan pages on social media.

On the work front, the India Idol 12 winner Pawandeep Rajan’s romantic song Fursat was finally released on December 16, 2021. The song features Chitra Shukla and has managed to receive a warm reception from fans.

Pawandeep's musical journey began at the young age of 2.5 years old, as that's when he started playing the Tabla at Kumaon Mahotsav in the Champawat district. "I performed there for the time, then I used to play tabla and dholak at Pahadi programs back in my hometown. Then after my 12th class, I took up singing and made a band in Chandigarh. That's the summary of my initial journey. Indian Idol 12 mein maine bahut kuch seekha. Made a huge family and everyone was feeling emotional when the finale came. All those precious moments we spent together, we all were reminiscing," he told Zee News Digital in one of his previous interviews.

In August this year, after winning the show, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami announced Indian Idol 2021 winner Pawandeep Rajan as the state's Art, Tourism, and Culture brand ambassador.