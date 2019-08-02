close

Bhasha Mukherjee

Indian-origin doctor Bhasha Mukherjee crowned Miss England

Pic Courtesy: Instagram

London: A 23-year-old Indian-origin doctor Bhasha Mukherjee has been crowned Miss England after fending off competition from dozens of other models, the media reported on Friday.

Bhasha Mukherjee, 23, from Derby, holds two different medical degrees, has an IQ of 146, making her officially a 'genius' and is fluent in five languages, reports The Daily Mail.

She was due to start her new job as a junior doctor in a hospital in Boston, Lincolnshire, just hours after the Miss England final ended on Thursday evening. 

"Some people might think pageant girls are airheads, but we all stand for a cause," she said before the contest.

"My pageant career all started to happen while I was in the middle of studying at medical school - it took a lot of convincing for me to do it, but eventually I decided to do it to balance out my studying and give me a break."

Mukherjee was born in India. Her family relocated to the UK when she was nine.

She went onto complete two bachelor degrees: one in medical sciences and one in medicine and surgery from the University of Nottingham. 

As a winner of Miss England, she will be entered into the Miss World contest and will also bag a holiday to Mauritius.

 

 

Bhasha MukherjeeMiss EnglandIndian origin doctor
